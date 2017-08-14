× Police: Uptown business owner attacked customer with a hammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a customer with a hammer.

It happened at the Shell station in the 400 block of North Main Street.

The alleged victim told police he had just purchased a sandwich when Zafar Chaudhary pulled out the hammer and hit him in the mouth. The impact chipped and loosened several of his teeth.

A witness on the scene gave a little more detail about what happened, adding the two had been in a verbal altercation before the owner asked the man to leave. The argument ended when the man was hit.

Chaudhary was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to be in court Monday.