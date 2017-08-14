× Pair arrested in Crosstown robbery, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and teenager accused in a robbery and shooting that left a man severely injured in Crosstown are in police custody.

Marquiz Showers, 24, and Jonathan McLaurine, 15, were arrested Tuesday.

Showers is charged with facilitation of an especially aggravated robbery. Information and photo for McLaurine, who is a juvenile, was not available.

They are accused of shooting a man during an early morning robbery Tuesday near The Pumping Station bar.

According to police, a 57-year-old man had just left the bar when a suspect approached him from behind, pulled a gun and demanded his car keys and wallet. The victim threw his car keys into his 2017 Dodge Challenger and was reaching for his wallet when the suspect suddenly pulled the trigger.

The victim ran back to the bar for help as the suspect fled down the street.