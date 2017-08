× Overnight shooting in northeast Memphis leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis that left one man dead.

Dispatch received the call shortly before 10 p.m. from the 2500 block of Parkview.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said they have identified the suspect, but he has not been taken into custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.