Neighbors concerned after unkept yard morphs into forest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the lawns like West Brooks Road in the Walker Homes section of Southwest Memphis are far from perfect, but one home takes the meaning of unkept to a whole new level.

The house is no longer visible from the street due to the trees and weeds that have sprouted up around it.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Dora Hale, who lives next door.

“I’ve had people to break into my storage house here three times in the last two months because all the stuff back there hide. Can’t nobody see them,” Hale said.

Neighbors told WREG the house has been abandoned for at least three years after the woman who used to live there passed away and the house fell into the hands of a company called Pattens USA Properties.

“They will every now and then come and cut this part right here, but all those trees, mulberries or whatever they are over there, it’s just an eyesore,” said Rubin Campbell, who rents out the house on the other side of the blighted property.

Lately, Campbell said he’s been cutting the grass in the front yard himself, but there’s nothing he can do about all of the other problems.

“The door has been pushed down, I’ve seen that from the back back there, so somebody has probably been living in it,” he said.

There’s also wildlife.

“Raccoons, possums and stuff come. I have to tie my garbage cans down because they go in the garbage cans,” said Hale.

WREG alerted the city to the problem Monday.

They said they would send someone from their Grounds Services division to inspect the property Tuesday.