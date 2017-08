MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are heading to a local church following an attempted robbery and shooting Monday.

The Memphis Fire and Police Departments were called to the Wholeness in Christ Church at 1779 Winchester Road just before noon after a man attempted to rob then shot a 64-year-old individual.

That person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but thankfully is expected to be okay.

The suspect is still at large.

This is a breaking news situation.