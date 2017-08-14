× Memphis continues fight to remove Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The City of Memphis is pushing ahead on its legal effort to convince a state agency for permission to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from a city park.

If City Council and Mayor Jim Strickland had their way, the statue would have been removed by now, Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen said Monday.

Memphis City Council voted to remove the statue in 2015, but the effort was halted because the statue falls under the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Historical Commission, which previously denied the request.

McMullen said and the city has to follow legal procedure. The next meeting of the state board is in October, and the city plans to present its appeal then.

“We are not in the business of violating the law,” he said.

If the appeal isn’t granted, McMullen said the city is prepared to take the fight all the way to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The city will also petition to remove a statue of former Confederate president Jefferson Davis from the former Confederate Park downtown, McMullen said.

Both issues are complicated by legal jurisdictions and land ownership issues, McMullen said. He did not give a timetable as to when the city hopes to remove the statues.

“I understand the impatience of the public on this issue,” McMullen said. “I too am impatient.”

Forrest was a slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War and was buried in Elmwood Cemetery. In the early 20th century, his body along with his wife was moved to the former Forrest Park on Union Avenue under a large monument.

Davis lived in Memphis after the Civil War. His statue was erected in the 1960s.

The removal of Confederate statues on city property has provoked outcry on both sides in cities across the South. New Orleans recently removed a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee and the mayor of Lexington, Kentucky has proposed moving that city’s Confederate monuments.

Over the weekend, a demonstration by alt-right groups protesting the decision to remove Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia led to a deadly incident that killed one counter-protester and injured many others.