Manufacturing facility to expand, create 210 jobs in McNairy County

SELMER, Tenn. — A local manufacturing facility will soon be expanding, creating new jobs and investing millions of dollars in McNairy County.

Monogram Refrigeration, LLC announced its plans on Monday along with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The company’s Selmer location currently makes refrigerators, freezers and similar products. Now it wants to add an additional 120,000 square feet to the building to house the assembly of a new line of refrigerators and freezers as well as the new packaged terminal air conditioners.

Overall, the company is expected to invest $9.3 million and create 210 new jobs. Monograms Refrigeration Operation’s Vice President Raymond Deming said the jobs will range from production associates to skilled trade and professional employees.

The new products will begin being produced later this year.