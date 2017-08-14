× Man shot at Whitehaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a shooting at a Whitehaven convenience store.

Police say a man was shot multiple times at the Dodge’s Store at Elvis Presley Blvd. and Whitaker Dr. just after midnight Monday morning.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this shooting.