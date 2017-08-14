Gunman still on the run a year after 25-year-old robbed and shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "My life will never be the same, I'm a depressed, sad person all the time."

Jennifer Langston is a mother who has spent more than a year trying to put her life back together.

"I got a phone call at work and was told to come home. I said, 'OK, I'll be home later.' My son said, 'I need you to come home now.' I said, 'What's wrong with Justin?'"

Someone murdered her 25-year old son Justin last July. Memphis Police say someone shot him while he was driving, causing him to collide with a utility pole in front of LeMoyne-Owen College.

"I'm never going to hug him again, I'm never going to see his big blue eyes again."

Homicide detectives say they believe the motive was robbery. Officers say someone drove by and saw the accident and grabbed the victim's phone to call 911.

"It's always important to find the people who commit such violent acts so that everyone else can stay safe," said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department.

Langston's mother thinks someone set her son up to be robbed and killed.

"I'll do anything to know what happened, I'll do anything to know what was going through his mind. Was he trying to drive themselves to the hospital, what was going on in his last few minutes of his life?"

"Why, why would you do something like this, what is the world processed you? What did Justin do to you, that you fired that gun and you killed him in cold blood and you didn't care?"

If you know who killed Justin Langston, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.