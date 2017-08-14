Crystal Cottam of Bon Lin Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Crystal Cottam of Bon Lin Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Crystal teaches second grade and says, "I love seeing my kids smiling faces everyday." Thank you, Crystal, for making a difference in the lives of the students attending Bon Lin Elementary. If you'd like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by using this link.