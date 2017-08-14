× Charlottesville murder suspect to appear in court Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The man accused of running his car into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia will be in court Monday.

Police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields Junior faces several charges including second-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Fields, seen just before the incident wearing the unofficial uniform of a white supremacist group, was attending the “unite the right rally” — a White Nationalist protest against plans to remove a Confederate statue from a public park.

“A mother had to bury her child.”

In Charlottesville, Marcus Martin, the focus of the picture that captured the moment of the attack, described how he took the hit to potentially save his fiancée’s life.

“I hear tires screech, then I look up and I see people getting thrown in the air and the only thing I could do is push my fiancée out of the way.”

Two Virginia State Police troopers —pilot Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, 40 — also died Saturday when their police helicopter crashed and burned in Charlottesville.

Their helicopter was “assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville,” according to a police statement.

Vigils, rallies and marches were held across the country Sunday in support of the victims and against hate from Florida to Chicago, Michigan to Seattle, and even right here in the Mid-South.

On Saturday, hundreds of Memphians gathered to make it clear that such acts shouldn’t be tolerated before taking to the streets. They marched down Union Avenue, then back to the Health Sciences Park in the Medical District.

In Nashville, a group gathered at Bicentennial Mall State Park where they lit candles and said prayers for the victims. Four people were arrested during the event, but were later released, WTVF reported.

Several hours later, Reverend Jesse Jackson, who has been in Memphis since Friday, held a news conference Sunday, calling on President Donald Trump to publicly name and condemn the groups involved in the protest.

“His silence on them gives them confidence that they have the right to do what they’re doing. It’s not good for America.”

The alt-right organizer of Saturday’s rally said he plans to hold a press conference in Washington Monday.