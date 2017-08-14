× 14-year-old arrested for stealing car with young children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have captured the teen they believe carjacked a woman while her young children were in the car.

The crime happened Aug. 8 in front of the Dollar General in the 3100 block of South Perkins.

Police said Erendira Galvez, 29, left her 3-year-old and 2-month-old in the car with it still running while she went into the store. When she came back, the suspect pulled her away from the car and drove away in it.

Officers found the vehicle crashed in the 4400 block of Willow Creek shortly after. The children were unharmed.

The suspect had fled, but police later identified him as Gerald Robinson Jr., 14. He was arrested and charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest.

Police cited Galvez for misdemeanor child endangerment/neglect following the incident.