12-year-old with autism missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl is missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Mackenzie Thomas.

According to the alert, she got into an argument with her mother and jumped out of the car when it stopped at Yorkshire Drive and Hinton Avenue. She ran away and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then, which was around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Mackenzie has autism and is considered endangered, according to the alert.

She is described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound black girl with a dark complexion and shoulder-length black braided hair. She was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, khaki pants and silver glittery Converse shoes.

If you see her, call police at (901) 545-2677.