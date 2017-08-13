× Thieves steal more than $100K worth of jewelry from Sears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trio of thieves made off with a lot of bling.

Police said the three suspects used a hammer and crowbar to break the glass on the jewelry displays in the Sears on East Shelby Drive on Friday. They took the jewelry from the cases and ran away from the scene.

The store owner told police the stolen jewelry is valued at more than $100,000.

Police are still looking for the suspects. If you can help find them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.