× Redbirds clinch division title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth time in franchise history but the first time since 2014, the Memphis Redbirds are postseason bound.

The ‘Birds wrapped up the Pacific Coast League’s American Southern Division title Sunday thanks to their 12-7 win over rival Nashville, improving the Redbirds to 80-41. The franchise record for most wins in a season happened in 2000 with 83.

The Redbirds have also won 42 games on the road, or just two off the franchise record.

The Redbirds will host the first two games of the American Conference championship in September.