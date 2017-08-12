× Police: Fires intentionally set at Southaven Walmart

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Someone set two small fires in a Southaven Walmart last week.

Police said the Walmart on Southcrest Parkway was evacuated because of smoke around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the store and determined that the two fires were intentional, with one set in the sporting goods section and the other in the car care section.

Walmart employees put out the flames, and no one was hurt, police said.

The arsonists are at large. Police have identified two people of interest and need your help finding them; if you recognize the people in the above photos, call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS or Southaven Fire Department at (662) 393-7466.