71-year-old with medical issues reported missing

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Keep an eye out for this man!

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Bass, 71, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

At that time, he was in a maroon 18-wheeler with “CE” on the doors in the Northaven area.

According to SCSO, Bass has dementia, diabetes and a blood clot, so it’s imperative he’s found quickly. He has medication but may forget to take it, the alert said.

Bass is described as a 5-foot-5, 180-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his nose and right forearm. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and black shoes when he was last seen.