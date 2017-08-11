Thieves hit a church in North Memphis again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis church is having to replace all of their water pipes after thieves crawled under the building and stole them.

The pipes were copper, and it's left the church with thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"This is a small church because most of the people are older," said Mary Pugh as we walked to the side of her church.

She's one of the pastors at Hopewell Baptist on Ashland.

"We tried to secure all this stuff," she went on to say.

But those efforts weren't enough to keep thieves away.

They apparently wiggled through a crawl space on the side of the church early Thursday morning and yanked the copper pipes out.

"They did get all of the piping. They were going to come inside, but the alarm went off," she said.

The alarm blared when the crooks pulled the bars off a window. It scared them away before police got to the scene.

Pugh said no one noticed the water pipes were gone until later that day.

"The pastor came. We were getting ready for our revival. We had a revival scheduled for last night and tonight. He tried to turn on the water. Nothing," she said.

Pugh said the church is devastated, because just last summer, a thief took their air conditioner.

They've been trying to save money to get a new one. Now they feel helpless.

"That's not right to do it to anybody, but especially to the house of God. We are trying to better this city," said Pugh. "We are asking the whole community pray for us."

No arrests have been made as of Friday night.