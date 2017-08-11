× Teen hit by car near Craigmont High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was hit by a car near Craighmont High School early Friday morning.

WREG’s Corie Ventura learned the 15-year-old victim was at the intersection of Craigmont Drive and Covington Pike right in front of the school when the incident occurred.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in an ambulance, but so far, we don’t know his/her condition.

Memphis police confirmed the driver stayed on the scene.