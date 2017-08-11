× Criminal investigation sought against singer R. Kelly

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Fulton County official is calling for a criminal investigation into R. Kelly, the R&B singer accused of running a “cult” of young women.

Fulton County Chairman John H. Eaves called for the probe Friday, according to his Twitter account.

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves is calling for a criminal investigation of Grammy-winning R&B singer R. Kelly.

Johns Creek Police in the Atlanta area have turned over an investigation of the singer to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, which will investigate the claims as a criminal matter, Eaves said.

The allegations center around a former Memphis resident.

In a phone interview with News Channel 3, Tim Savage, formerly of Memphis, spoke out out about his daughter, Joycelyn.

“They say that she was being used as a sex slave and being abused. All of these things going on in the compound,” Tim Savage said.

The Grammy-winning singer is accused of having sexual relationship with Joycelyn Savage and several other women in an arrangement in which he allegedly controls them and cuts them off from the outside world at his Atlanta-area compound.

R. Kelly is set to play a concert at FedExForum in Memphis on Aug. 27, though several other dates in the tour have been cancelled.