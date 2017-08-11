× Reward for information in little girl’s murder surpasses $20,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The reward in a two-year-old’s murder case has surpassed $20,000, Crime Stoppers announced on Friday.

Thursday evening, First Baptist Church Broad donated $2,000 to the reward fund.

“This has been a slow but progressively mounting community effort and we are so pleased that we now can offer someone with information more than $20,000 to come forward,” said E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman, CrimeStoppers executive director.

“I’ve said it many times — someone knows something about every felony that is committed,” Chapman added. “Now, in Laylah’s tragic case, we hope a particular someone will come forward, claim the award and help solve this crime.”

Laylah was killed in June when she was shot in the head during a road rage incident. Despite officer’s efforts, authorities said very few tips were called into Crime Stoppers after the little girl’s death prompting the Memphis City Council, Crime Stoppers, the state of Tennessee and Memphis fire fighters to pull their resources to donate.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.