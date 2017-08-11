× Police make arrest in recent home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 20-year-old Joshua Simpson is under arrest charged with several home invasion robberies in East Memphis.

Police have charged him with kidnapping, burglar and robbery.

They say Simpson broke into two units at the Chatham Village apartments.

In one case an 80-year-old woman was robbed and criminally assaulted.

In the other, a woman was forced into a car and driven to an ATM.

Simpson was captured Wednesday night. After police spotted him driving a car belonging to one of the victims.

He could face more charges.