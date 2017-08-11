× Mother chases off man who allegedly flashed students at bus stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One mother wasn’t having it when she said her 14-year-old daughter saw a man touching himself in his car while waiting at bus stop.

The incident happened at a busy shopping plaza Friday around 7 a.m.

“He was raised up doing that. You could see him. He was raised all the way up in the car,” the mother said.

“My daughter, she just did that. She just covered her face.”

The man took off fast in a red or burgundy Toyota Corolla with tinted windows and missing hubcaps.

Mom wasn’t far behind.

“I just wanted to run him up out the parking lot.”

Not long after, police were called to a nearby school, where staff told them the same man started pleasuring himself in front of a student outside the school and then beckoned for the student to approach him.

On WREG News Channel 3 at 10 p.m., Luke Jones reveals where this happened and examines the past of a man police say might be responsible.