Memphis woman, 18, arrested in Atlanta bank robbery investigation

ATLANTA, Georgia — A Memphis woman has been arrested after an FBI investigation of several bank robberies in metro Atlanta and Chattanooga.

Christian Ware, 18, was arrested Thursday in Marietta, Georgia on warrants related to two bank robberies in Atlanta on June 28 and July 8, according to information provided by the FBI.

A Kennesaw, Georgia man, Tremmell Adams, 30, was also arrested at the same address.

The pair are suspected in the robberies of four banks and attempted robberies of two more. The FBI anticipates more charges will be filed.

In all the incidents, a lone woman entered the bank and demanded a note demanding money.

Ware and Adams are being held at the Fulton County Detention Facility.