Memphis man shot, arrested following violent domestic incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a slew of charges following a domestic incident earlier this week.

Police said the incident began when the victim and Raheem Pipkins got into an argument that eventually turned physical Tuesday afternoon. Pipkins allegedly punched the man several times in the face before leaving.

Several hours later, the suspect reportedly returned irate, banging on the door and violently shaking the handle in an attempt to force his way in. The victim told police at one point he heard some sort of projectile went through the home.

In an effort to protect himself and two other women inside the home, police said the victim grabbed a gun and fired once through the back door, striking Pipkins. The man was rushed to Methodist South by private vehicle where he was treated and released into police custody.

While investigating the scene, officers discovered a red two-gallon gas container near the back door where Pipkins was shot. The suspect allegedly later told authorities “I was going to burn down the apartment.”

He was charged with domestic assault, aggravated arson and vandalism.