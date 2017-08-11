MAS Influx: 165 animals brought in since Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs your help after an abnormally high intake week.

Since Monday, MAS has taken in 165 animals, putting a strain on the all ready busy shelter.

Adoptions during the month of August are only $20 and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tag, and heartworm test for dogs/FIV and FeLV test for cats.

All of the animals in the photo gallery below are available for adoption.

To see more adoptable dogs and cats in Memphis, visit MAS’ website or Memphis Pets Alive!