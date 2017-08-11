Manhunt underway for Coahoma County jail escapees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A manhunt’s underway for four inmates who’ve escaped from the Coahoma County Jail.

Deputies say workers were doing a routine check at the facility when they noticed the four men gone around 1:35 Friday morning. One of the inmates is charged with murder and statutory rape.

Deputies won’t yet say how these defendants broke out of the jail, but it's leaving much of the community on edge.

August 1st would’ve been Marvion Leflore’s 23rd birthday.

“Very caring person and just all around a happy person," said Tammy Leflore, Marvion's mother.

Tammy Leflore says her son was shot and killed nearly three years ago while raking the yard in front of their house.

“This guy came up and said something to him," said Marvion's grandfather Larry Jenkins, "So, he said something to him and they had a few words and he shot and killed him.”

Marquis Stevenson was arrested for his murder but was released on a $50,000 bond and then arrested again for statutory rape.

He hasn’t been indicted on the rape charge yet.

“It’s been very hard because at times, I was thinking it wasn’t going to go to trial and they weren’t going to get any justice for my son," said Tammy.

She says they were scheduled to go to trial on Monday but it got delayed.

And Friday morning, family found out Stevenson escaped from the Coahoma County Jail with three other inmates.

“I was like, 'Okay, if you say you didn’t do anything to nobody and you didn’t murder my son, why are you breaking out of jail?'” said Tammy.

Deputies say LeAndrew Booker, Percy Bryant and Cordarius Thomas broke out with Stevenson.

Booker was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglary charges. He’s been called a “habitual offender.”

Bryant’s charged with aggravated assault but hasn’t yet been indicted.

Thomas was recently sentenced to three years in prison for burglary and simple assault.

Deputies aren't releasing much information at this time about the inmates' daily interactions in the jail but have reached out to surrounding agencies to help find them.

There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each individual. You can call 662-645-9300 to give tips.

Police confirmed they’re questioning two of the defendants’ friends they found in Tunica.

The Leflore family says they just want all the men back in custody so no one else gets hurt and they can find the closure they’ve been waiting for.