Man rushes stage at Britney Spears concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — A man rushed on stage during a Britney Spears show in Las Vegas, forcing the singer to be escorted from public view.

ABC News identified the fan as 37-year-old Jesse Webb and stated he had been asked to leave the show prior to the stunt.

Cell phone video shows the singer was finishing a song when Webb somehow got onstage. Security quickly surrounded the pop star as several back up dancers pinned the suspect to the ground.

Webb was arrested and take to the Clark County Detention Center.