Inmates escape from Coahoma County jail

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert after four inmates escaped from the county jail.

Marquis Stevenson, Cordarius Thomas, Percy Bryant and LeAndrew Booker were nowhere to be found jail security conducted a routine check early Friday morning. It’s unclear when or how they made it out of the jail.

Stevenson was out on bond for murder charges when he was recently arrested again for an alleged statutory rape.

Thomas was behind bars for residential burglary and simple assault. Bryant was charged with aggravated assault while Booker was charged with burglary.

If you see them, call (662) 645-9300.