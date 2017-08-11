How national emergency declaration helps fight against opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I'm saying officially, right now, it is an emergency. It's a national emergency. We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis."

President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency during a news conference on Thursday.

The President added its not just a national problem, but a worldwide problem.

Karen Morgan with Addiction Campuses talked about what the declaration does to help fix the problem.