Fire damages two homes in Oakhaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire fighters were called to the scene of a suspicious fire that damaged two homes in the Oakhaven area early Friday morning.

WREG's Melissa Moon was told the fire started at a vacant home on Lofts Road then quickly spread to a neighboring house. Two adults and a child were inside that second structure when they said they heard knocking on their windows letting them know about the blaze. They were able to get out safely, but their home appears to have sustained damage.

Neighbors said the vacant home has been empty for six years, but when they voiced their concerns to officials, action was never taken. They added that they often see people going in and out of the home.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.