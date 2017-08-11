Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Arsen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Geno's market Arsen was arrested and charged with aggravated Arsen.

The Memphis Fire Department said the arrest of 36-year-old Bashir Albarati was a result of a Crime Stopper tip.

MFD responded to a fire located at Geno's Market on the 1700 block of Hunter Avenue on Thursday, August 3.

MFD say the could see a visible fire from the wood-frame commercial building.

The release says the building and two vehicles sustained smoke, fire and water damage. That estimated a total of more than $9,000.

MFD determined it was started intentionally set to a vehicle near the carport area.