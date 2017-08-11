× ATF: Final member of Memphis robbery crew wanted on federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $2,500 reward in an effort to locate the remaining member of a Memphis robbery crew.

Investigators said Tavares Clayborn and four other men have been under investigation by the Memphis Police Department and ATF agents since 2016 in connection to roughly 30 robberies and thefts in the Memphis area.

His criminal partners have already been taken into federal custody.

Clayborn is several federal charges including the use a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.

If you know where Clayborn is, call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.