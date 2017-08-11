× Arrest warrant issued in Chewalla Lake killing

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of killing 20-year-old Samuel Smith in the Chewalla Lake area late last month.

The warrant was issued for 31-year-old Joshua Lee Fletcher of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Smith was found in the lake July 29 with signs of trauma on his head. Based on the autopsy results, authorities think the suspect drowned him three or four days before his body was found.

The Arkansas resident had come to the lake with his dog to go fishing and camping.

A person of interest was later identified from surveillance video at a convenience store. That man was seen wearing one of Smith’s shirts.

This is a developing story.