× Zach Randolph reportedly arrested on drug charges

LOS ANGELES — Former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph was arrested Wednesday night on drug charges.

According to sources, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a disturbance when they located a large group of people blocking the road and smoking marijuana.

Three people, include the NBA player, were taken into custody and charged with felony drug possession with intent to sell.

After the arrests, people in the area reportedly became unruly, vandalizing cars and causing other damage.

Randolph just signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings back in July.