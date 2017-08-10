× Video goggles helps convict man who shot a police officer four times

ESTILL, South Carolina — A South Carolina man who shot a police officer was sentenced to 35 years in Prison.

WSAV reports that 29-year-old Malcolm Antwan Orr was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by a jury.

Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith was the officer who was shot four times by Orr and survived.

Officer Smith answered a service call for a possible armed robbery, he flipped on the body-camera goggles he purchased for himself over the internet.

While testifying against Orr, he called it the best $30 he ever spent.

Here is the footage that was captured by Smith, that helped in the conviction.