U.S. Marshals nab attempted murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon wanted by authorities in an attempted murder case is now behind bars and facing additional charges.

Keithlen Brown was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of Appling Road in connection to an attempted murder case in November 2016.

According to the police report, Brown got into an argument with several individuals inside a Faxon Avenue home and left. Several minutes later, he returned and began shooting.

One person was hit in the lower back three times while a second was struck in the right thigh and elbow.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were able to identify the suspect to police.

An arrest warrant was issued, leading to Brown’s arrest Wednesday afternoon.

As they were taking the suspect into custody, U.S. Marshals said they discovered a loaded Taurus 740 Slim handgun in Brown’s right pants pocket. The weapon reportedly contained seven live rounds and one in the chamber.

Brown now sits behind bars, charged with possession of handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of attempted-first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

He previously sentenced in Shelby County to eight years for a felony drug charge.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.