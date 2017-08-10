× Three people indicted in drive-by shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Three people have been indicted on first-degree murder charges from a drive-by shooting in January that killed one person.

Jaheim Walker, 15, was killed and two others injured on Cherry Road near Willow Road.

The indictment says the shooting happened Jan. 20. Two cars were traveling on Cherry Road when one opened fire on the other with a handgun and an assault rifle.

A grand jury indicted 21-year-old Demarcus Johnson, 20-year-old Otha Ray and his 21-year-old cousin Fredrick Wilson on first-degree murder charges and three counts of attempted first-degree, the report states.

All three were arrested the following day.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot was struck in the back but managed to drive to a hospital. Walker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. A 16-year-old passenger was critically wounded with several gunshot wounds but survived.

A third passenger was in the car but was not injured in the shooting.

The report says at least 16 shell casings were found at the crime scene.

The case is being handled by the District Attorney’s Office.