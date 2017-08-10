× Tennessee group home suspended for building violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials have suspended new admissions of residents at a Tennessee group home for the aged after inspectors found violations of building standards.

In a statement, Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner stated Cummings Foster Group Home in Memphis underwent a life safety survey on July 12. Less than a month later on August 4, the 11-bed home was ordered not to admit any new residents based on what inspectors found at that time.

The state health commissioner can suspend admissions to a home for the aged when conditions are found to be detrimental to residents’ health, safety and welfare. The order remains in place until conditions have been corrected.

A special monitor has been appointed to review the facility’s operations. The home has the right to a hearing regarding the suspension.