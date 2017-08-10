× Teen indicted on murder charge in Zodiac Park shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen was indicted Thursday on more than three dozen felony charges.

The indictment says 18-year-old Marcus Malon was indicted on the murder of 16-year-old Alana Tello of Horn Lake, Miss.

The report says Malon was also charged with 12 counts each on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and one count of reckless endangerment.

The shooting originally happened on November 1 last year when two groups of teens went to Zodiac Park near East Holmes Road and Tchulahoma ROad in Whitehaven.

The groups were reportedly meeting at the park to finish a fight that started at a party the night before.

The indictment says once the fight began, Malone fired two shots in the air and then began firing into the opposing crowd, killing Tello, wounding five of her friends and causing the rest to run for their lives.

The case is being handled by the District Attorney’s office.