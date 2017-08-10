× Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public safety alert after some people in the community received a phone call from people posing as deputies who are demanding money for missing jury duty.

It’s a scam and you should hang up, the sheriff’s office says.

The call goes like this: Someone who says they are a Shelby County deputy tells the person on the phone that they missed jury duty and will be arrested unless they buy a Green Dot Card worth $2,500 and send it to an address.

No law enforcement agency will ever call and ask for fines to be paid like this, the sheriff’s office said.