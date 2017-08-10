× Police seek help following late night shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for answers after a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest late Wednesday night.

The victim told police he was walking under the bridge near Mississippi Boulevard and Phelan Avenue when an unknown man robbed and shot him. He was able to make his way to East Georgia Avenue where he started banging on a door asking for help. Not knowing what was going on, the homeowner refused to open the door but called 911.

When first responders arrived, the victim was laying on the porch. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene or any witnesses to the shooting.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.