Orange Mound business declared a public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a lengthy investigation by the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit, a local business has temporarily been closed as a public nuisance.

OCU agents started an official investigation into A-1 Speedy Corner’s alleged criminal activity in September 2016 after the department received multiple complaints about drug possession, prostitution and underage drinking.

A release from the department stated between June 2015 and May 2017 officers responded to or near the business more than 185 times in regards to robberies, shootings, armed parties and other disturbances.

Undercover agents even took part in drug buys from individuals inside the store with employees present.

The results of the investigation were handed over to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in July and a public nuisance order was issued Wednesday.

Police told WREG’s Nina Harrelson more busts are coming.

A1-Speedy Corner is located at 2408 Park Avenue.