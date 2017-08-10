× MPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are recovering following a pair of shootings in two Memphis neighborhoods overnight.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Georgia Ave. near Danny Thomas Blvd.

Police say the male victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released any information about what led to the shooting or a description of the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.

The other shooting happened about 15 minutes later at an apartment building on Whitaker Dr. in Whitehaven.

Police say a man was shot during a dispute with a family member.

The victim showed up at Methodist South with a gunshot wound — but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Charges are pending against the family member, who was detained by police.