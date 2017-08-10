× More than 80 Memphis Police recruits set to graduate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 80 Memphis Police recruits will graduate from Thursday night from what the city is touting as the largest police recruitment class in at least a decade.

Mayor Jim Strickland, who campaigned on strengthening MPD ranks, called it “a turning point in our ongoing efforts to rebuild the Memphis Police Department” in an editorial in The Commercial Appeal on Thursday.

Strickland says MPD currently has a little more than 1,900 officers, down from 2,452 in 2011.

The city has been on a recruitment campaign for new officers since 2016 and has budgeted for police pay raises. A study last year found that the average officer pay of $54,336 a year was $3,000 less than the market average.

Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams has maintained that officers have left the force in part because of decreases in benefits.