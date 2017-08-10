× Memphis man convicted for not paying $23k in child support

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man has been convicted by a Mississippi jury of failing to pay more than $23,000 in child support.

Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain, 37, was found guilty Wednesday on one count of felony non-support of a child, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office said in a news release. He owed the child support for his daughter.

Hasain was immediately booked into the Harrison County Jail and faces a sentence of up to five years and a $500 fine. Sentencing is set for Aug. 31.