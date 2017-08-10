Memphis cocaine bust nets 26 arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-six people have been arrested as the result of a six-month cocaine trafficking investigation in North Memphis, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

The investigation by the Organized Crime Unit yielded 9.8 pounds of powder cocaine, plus marijuana, hydrocodone and other drugs, weapons, vehicles and $184,000 in cash. During the arrests, officers seized more crack and powder cocaine, plus other drugs, vehicles, weapons and cash.

Law enforcement called the investigation Operation Cocaine Cowboy.

A total of 36 people were indicted on charges related to drug possession with intent to sell, money laundering and firearms violations, officials said. The 26 defendants who were arrested, including six gang members and many others with drug-related criminal histories, were picked up Tuesday.

Ten people are not in police custody.

“We’ll continue operation such as this one and we’ll rid our streets of individuals like this who chose to break the law,” Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said. “We will not tolerate this unlawful behavior.”