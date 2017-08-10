Man says he was robbed at gunpoint while walking to work in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A rash of robberies in Midtown has police stepping up patrols.

The latest incident happened Thursday morning around 6 at Madison and McNeil.

The victim said he was walking to work when he noticed a stranger down the road.

He told officers when he crossed Madison, that man started sprinting towards him with a gun in his hand.

The victim said he handed over his backpack and wallet and then ran to Dunkin Donuts on Union for help.

"Okay, that's kind of scary! Not what you want to think about," said Sarah Sims who lives nearby.

She and others who work and live in the area feel uneasy especially because there's been a rash of robberies in Midtown in the past two weeks.

Memphis police are trying to find out if this latest incident is connected to at least five other robbreies that happened near the Overton Square area.

WREG just talked to one of those victims Monday.

"We were going to dinner at IHOP. He came up behind us and asked for our purses," she said. "He told us if we didn't give them to him, he was going to shoot us."

Not to mention, Thursday's robbery is about a mile from where an attempted robber shot a man leaving a bar on Poplar on Monday.

Police said they're working to catch the suspects and have increased patrols in Midtown.

Meanwhile, folks we talked to say these crimes are uncommon, and it's not changing their perception of Midtown.

"I love this area. It's really chill. It's one of my favorite places to be "," said Sims.

If you have any information that can help police solve these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.