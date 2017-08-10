× Former Memphis Tiger Detric Golden, wife arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis basketball player and his wife are facing charges following a domestic incident Wednesday.

April Golden was pulled over by police on Wednesday at Third Street and Western Park. When questioned, Golden said she and her husband, Detric Golden, had gotten into an argument at their Cana Road home.

During the argument, April Golden reportedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen, leading to a brief struggle that injured both of them.

April was cut one of her fingers while Detric received a cut to his thumb.

Authorities stated it’s unclear who the primary aggressor was, so both were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.