Dense Fog Advisory issued for portions of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for a portion of the Mid-South.

Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all under the advisory until 9 a.m.

Visibility has been reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas which may cause hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers are urged to use caution.