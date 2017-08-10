Dense Fog Advisory issued for portions of the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for a portion of the Mid-South.
Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all under the advisory until 9 a.m.
Visibility has been reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas which may cause hazardous driving conditions.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
35.149534 -90.048980